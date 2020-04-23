Marathon Asset Management LLP Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,787,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212,266 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co makes up 2.5% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $137,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $3,059,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 579,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,141 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 22,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

WFC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.80. The stock had a trading volume of 27,908,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,328,280. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.94. The company has a market capitalization of $113.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

