Marathon Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 369,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Magna International were worth $11,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 35.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 249,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 65,430 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,942,000 after purchasing an additional 47,514 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 33,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Magna International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 14,951 shares during the last quarter. 58.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magna International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

NYSE:MGA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.88. 51,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,343. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.67.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 4.48%. Magna International’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

