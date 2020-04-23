Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $108.57 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,907 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 76,872 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.9% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $108,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Facebook by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 518,864 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Moreno Evelyn V increased its position in Facebook by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 28,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $184.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,848,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,379,740. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $528.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,578 shares of company stock worth $17,271,453. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.