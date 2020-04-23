Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $11.02 Million Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Marathon Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,204,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,519 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 2.37% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $11,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,492,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048,970 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 245,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 36,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.20.

In other news, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,663.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $73,224.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SKT traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,008,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $482.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.55. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $19.36.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.25 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3575 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.56%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

