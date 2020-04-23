Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $21.52 Million Stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Marathon Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,214 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $21,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,224,000 after acquiring an additional 47,183 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Hershey by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.4% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Hershey by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total value of $214,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $450,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,416 shares of company stock worth $2,388,786 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.11.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,739. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

