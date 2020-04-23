Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $30.42 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Marathon Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,175 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $30,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.09. The company had a trading volume of 198,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.98 and its 200-day moving average is $135.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

