Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $34.13 Million Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Marathon Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,444 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $34,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,132 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 8,478.9% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,671,000 after purchasing an additional 997,961 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Accenture by 3,501.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,898,000 after acquiring an additional 992,216 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $662,546,000 after acquiring an additional 676,463 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total transaction of $269,208.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,714.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $149,778.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,019.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,957 shares of company stock worth $4,549,366 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $6.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.31. 1,918,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $216.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

