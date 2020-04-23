Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $541,000 Holdings in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 887,568 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.10% of NOW worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in NOW during the first quarter worth approximately $913,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in NOW during the third quarter worth $280,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in NOW by 982.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in NOW during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 40,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter.

DNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NOW from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen upgraded NOW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of NOW in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE DNOW traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.74. 65,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.64. NOW Inc has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $15.72.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). NOW had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NOW Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

