Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $79.16 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lessened its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,445 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $79,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,325,502,000. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,433,000 after acquiring an additional 179,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,340.00 price objective (down from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,540.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $8.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,272.05. 817,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,419. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,194.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,316.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market cap of $835.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 47.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $15,411,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

