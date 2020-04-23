Marathon Asset Management LLP Invests $19.79 Million in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 144,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,786,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,106,583,000 after buying an additional 66,942 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $726,000. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.7% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,337,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $5.09 on Wednesday, hitting $138.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,988. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

