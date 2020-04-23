Marathon Asset Management LLP Invests $34.47 Million in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 818,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,474,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.98.

C traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.24. 21,885,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,832,541. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.31. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

