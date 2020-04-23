Marathon Asset Management LLP Lowers Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Marathon Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $11,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.60. 527,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,362. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $368.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Sunday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.88.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.