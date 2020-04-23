Marathon Asset Management LLP Purchases 17,306 Shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,493 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 17,306 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.39% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA worth $7,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 24.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 1,726.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 31,075 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 144,770 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,763,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,198 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 24,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC cut Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

BVN traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 182,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.33). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $235.49 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

