Marathon Asset Management LLP Reduces Holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Marathon Asset Management LLP reduced its position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.24% of ABIOMED worth $15,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 326.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 638.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABIOMED stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.06. 18,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,617. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.61. ABIOMED, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $285.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.06.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABMD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $165.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

