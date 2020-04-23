Marathon Asset Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,585 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $15,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.87. The company had a trading volume of 33,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,613. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $139.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.42.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

