Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 11,458 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Marathon Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,458 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.40% of Lincoln Electric worth $16,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 564,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 17,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

NASDAQ LECO traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.84. 9,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,676. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $98.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.24%. The firm had revenue of $736.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.70%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

