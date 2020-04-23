Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 1,214,446 Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lowered its position in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,628,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214,446 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 2.63% of Entercom Communications worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Entercom Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entercom Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Entercom Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETM traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 33,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,898. The company has a market capitalization of $137.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.92. Entercom Communications Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $414.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.76 million. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.90%. Entercom Communications’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

In other Entercom Communications news, major shareholder Joseph M. Field bought 50,000 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $131,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,414.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stefan M. Selig bought 100,000 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $177,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,288.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 516,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,330. Corporate insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Entercom Communications from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Entercom Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

