Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 89,487 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Marathon Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,834,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,487 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises 1.5% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $81,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,235,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 280,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.68. 15,810,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,412,156. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average of $53.30. The stock has a market cap of $199.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

