Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 9,499 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Marathon Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,678 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,499 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $55,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST stock traded up $8.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $309.42. 2,969,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,506,177. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.74. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.