Marathon Asset Management LLP Trims Stake in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Marathon Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 69.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 385,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 884,911 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Univar were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Univar in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Univar by 56.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 76,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Univar by 13.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,047,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,507,000 after acquiring an additional 241,229 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Univar during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Univar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,828,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNVR shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Investec raised shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Univar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Univar from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Univar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $95,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,535 shares in the company, valued at $429,191.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $241,350.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $463,320. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNVR traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.93. 97,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80. Univar Inc has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $24.77. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Univar had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Univar’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Univar Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

