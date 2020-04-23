Mark Hooper Buys 738,204 Shares of Sigma Healthcare Ltd (ASX:SIG) Stock

Sigma Healthcare Ltd (ASX:SIG) insider Mark Hooper bought 738,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.61 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$446,613.42 ($316,747.11).
Shares of ASX SIG traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting A$0.60 ($0.43). The company had a trading volume of 2,620,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,000. Sigma Healthcare Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.45 ($0.32) and a 12-month high of A$0.75 ($0.53). The business has a 50 day moving average of A$0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.62 million and a P/E ratio of -46.15.
About Sigma Healthcare
