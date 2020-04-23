Mark Hooper Buys 738,204 Shares of Sigma Healthcare Ltd (ASX:SIG) Stock

Sigma Healthcare Ltd (ASX:SIG) insider Mark Hooper bought 738,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.61 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$446,613.42 ($316,747.11).

Shares of ASX SIG traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting A$0.60 ($0.43). The company had a trading volume of 2,620,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,000. Sigma Healthcare Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.45 ($0.32) and a 12-month high of A$0.75 ($0.53). The business has a 50 day moving average of A$0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.62 million and a P/E ratio of -46.15.

Get Sigma Healthcare alerts:

About Sigma Healthcare

Sigma Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and distribution of pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia. It also operates approximately 1,200 branded and independent stores under the Amcal+, Chemist King, Discount Drug Stores, Guardian, and PharmaSave brands.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.