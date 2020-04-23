Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 64.69%. The company had revenue of $198.88 million during the quarter.

MMLP stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 272,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,036. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $64.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, CEO Ruben S. Martin bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 434,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,902.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris H. Booth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 25,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,709.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,800 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Martin Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.