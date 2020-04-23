Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $287,896.07 and approximately $3,257.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.82 or 0.02526795 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00076107 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

