Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lessened its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,070 shares of company stock valued at $86,606,403 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.68.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $11.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.91. 5,064,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,835,802. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $253.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.