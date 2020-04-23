Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Up to $3.71

Shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.90, but opened at $3.71. Matador Resources shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 167,480 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $25.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens cut Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.43.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 3.09.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $288.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.83 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources Co will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Matador Resources news, EVP Van H. Singleton II acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth L. Stewart acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,700.00. Insiders have bought a total of 461,632 shares of company stock worth $1,023,724 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $9,533,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 478.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.