Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires 3,614 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 128.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 0.8% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 215,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,668,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 84,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $942,000. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 31.1% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,010 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 1,939.6% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 116,785 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $19,310,000 after purchasing an additional 111,059 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Shares of MCD traded up $8.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.48. 4,243,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,277,328. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.99. The company has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

