Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys 155 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $2,772,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 17,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,643 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,044,482 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $161,331,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 733,139 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $57,853,000 after buying an additional 108,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. UBS Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cfra lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,317,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,330,447. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

