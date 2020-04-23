Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.03. 2,629,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,951,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.90 and a 200-day moving average of $166.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

