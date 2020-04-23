Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,806 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.5% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,935,000 after buying an additional 7,601,512 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after buying an additional 3,644,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after buying an additional 2,548,889 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.78. 8,074,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,206,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.