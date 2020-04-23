Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $207,000 Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,693,420,000 after buying an additional 2,729,077 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,571,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,614,742,000 after acquiring an additional 459,388 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,919,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $986,293,000 after purchasing an additional 442,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,724,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on D shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.93.

NYSE D traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.74. 2,890,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,018,404. The stock has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

