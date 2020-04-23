Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Invests $307,000 in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,401,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 208,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,964,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.24.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $244,048,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,991,193 shares of company stock valued at $482,900,415 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.10. 5,879,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,368,489. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.28 billion, a PE ratio of 67.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

