Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 611 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,761. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.86 and a 200 day moving average of $117.48. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.