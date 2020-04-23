Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 673 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,591,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 234,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,921,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,868,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,600,427. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day moving average of $81.91. The firm has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.