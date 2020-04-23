Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $6.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $380.40. 1,185,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,614. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $107.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.71.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

