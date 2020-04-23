Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $8.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,267.37. 1,037,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,677,664. The company has a market capitalization of $864.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,190.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,315.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,375.00 price target (down from $1,625.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,471.37.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

