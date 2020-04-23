Medical Marijuana (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Medical Marijuana (OTCMKTS:MJNA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Medical Marijuana earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Medical Marijuana stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,318,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444,041. Medical Marijuana has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Medical Marijuana, Inc, an investment holding company, operates in the medical marijuana and industrial hemp markets. Its products range from patented and proprietary based cannabinoid products to seed and stalk or isolated high value extracts manufactured and formulated for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and cosmeceutical industries.

