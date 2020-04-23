Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) PT Lowered to $19.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its price target dropped by SunTrust Banks from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MPW. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.79.

MPW stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 310,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,453. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 134,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 65,373 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 12.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 76,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,621,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

