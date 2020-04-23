Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watch Point Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MDT traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.08. 7,672,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,268,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.34. The company has a market cap of $136.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra increased their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.42.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

