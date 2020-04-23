Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million.

MBWM traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $22.09. 911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $31.59. The company has a market cap of $350.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 43.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MBWM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

