Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Decreased by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 5.6% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $28,200,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,261,000 after acquiring an additional 291,954 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.29. 5,207,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,898,874. The company has a market cap of $199.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

