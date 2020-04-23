Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.73 million.

CASH traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.73. 798,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.02. The company has a market cap of $624.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.52%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $452,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,115,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CASH shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

