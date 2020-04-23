Metadium (META) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $457,777.00

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Metadium has a market capitalization of $11.04 million and $457,777.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metadium token can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Coinsuper, Kucoin and Bytex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metadium alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.59 or 0.02631367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00215437 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00057842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00051078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000854 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Kucoin, Hotbit, Bytex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.