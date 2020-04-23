Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.34 million.

NYSE:MCB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.08. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,315. Metropolitan Bank has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $51.09. The company has a market capitalization of $175.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.29.

In other news, Director Harvey Gutman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.84 per share, with a total value of $29,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $55,096.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,252 shares of company stock worth $211,584. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCB shares. ValuEngine lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

