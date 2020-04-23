Meyer Handelman Co. Acquires 6,994 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,565,385,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,127 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.80. The company had a trading volume of 14,216,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,304,539. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.10. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

