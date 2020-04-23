Meyer Handelman Co. Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 508,499 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,149 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.2% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,424,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,940,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,297,257,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after buying an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,480,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,126,137,000 after acquiring an additional 743,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.62. 16,073,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,360,476. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $171.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

