MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Shares Gap Up to $5.94

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.09, but opened at $5.94. MGIC Investment shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 2,997,197 shares traded.

MTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded MGIC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.10 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 55.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $79,039.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

