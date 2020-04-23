Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) were up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.32, approximately 100,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,958,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MIK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.32.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $293.69 million, a PE ratio of 1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Michaels Companies Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIK. Iron Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 26,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Michaels Companies by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $14,424,000.

Michaels Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIK)

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.