Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) were up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.32, approximately 100,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,958,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MIK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.32.
The stock has a market capitalization of $293.69 million, a PE ratio of 1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIK. Iron Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 26,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Michaels Companies by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $14,424,000.
Michaels Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIK)
The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.
