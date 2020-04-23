Middleton & Co Inc MA Buys Shares of 1,695 Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,695 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $12,552,310,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $778,675,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,152,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,181 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,153,000 after purchasing an additional 824,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 894,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,014,000 after purchasing an additional 737,631 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.25.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $725,731.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,414,391.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,397 shares of company stock valued at $16,772,093. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CI traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.53. 526,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,499. The company has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.84 and a 200 day moving average of $189.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

