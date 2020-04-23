Middleton & Co Inc MA Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock remained flat at $$134.44 during midday trading on Thursday. 288,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,523. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $163.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.