Middleton & Co Inc MA Decreases Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies comprises approximately 1.5% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.73.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $4.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.36. The company has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

